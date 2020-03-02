Global  

Dow futures fall 200 points as Wall Street braces for more turbulence amid coronavirus fears

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Dow stock futures were down about 1% Sunday as coronavirus spread in the U.S. and globally, setting stock markets on edge.
News video: Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009

Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009 01:36

 The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 5% on Monday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped more than 4% in a major rebound following last week's steep sell-off sparked by fears about the coronavirus. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Sensex plunges over 1200 points, Nifty opens below 11K; TCS, SBI, Yes Bank top losers

Asian shares and US stock futures fell today following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened,...
Zee News

Stock futures tank as virus fears spur flight to safety

Wall Street was set for a steep drop at the open on Friday as heightened fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic drove investors to...
Reuters Also reported by •The Age

