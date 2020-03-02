Dow futures fall 200 points as Wall Street braces for more turbulence amid coronavirus fears

The coronavirus has led to a global drop in demand for oil, but Russia has refused to limit production.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:19Published 11 hours ago
Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down around 2,000 points amid coronavirus fears.
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:40Published 11 hours ago
Steven Hudson Dow falls 350 points to cap the worst week for Wall Street since the financial crisis https://t.co/0NyWt1gzea 4 hours ago
H2BH 💚 pennijorubio 💚 RT @CNBC: BREAKING: It was a brutal day on Wall Street. The Dow closed down more than 1,100 points, or 4.4%, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were al… 23 hours ago
Francisco Carbone RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: The Dow falls more than 300 points to cap the worst week for Wall Street since the financial crisis. https://t.co/Dd… 5 days ago
Candy Cottage Dow futures rise 150 points in volatile trading as Wall Street grapples with coronavirus fears https://t.co/B7WttxMfMp via @usatoday 5 days ago
Darryl J. Barrios Dow falls 350 points Friday to cap the worst week for Wall Street since the financial crisis https://t.co/WtQUG5JQG4 5 days ago
Carl Forsyth Dow futures rise 150 points in volatile trading as Wall Street grapples with coronavirus fears - USA TODAY https://t.co/MyQnVQAffa 6 days ago
Scout Space Films Dow futures rise 150 points in volatile trading as Wall Street grapples with coronavirus fears - USA TODAY https://t.co/sr9evCjGpa 6 days ago
Social Brief Info Dow futures rise 150 points in volatile trading as Wall Street grapples with coronavirus fears - USA TODAY https://t.co/Z6WH9Hb7P9 6 days ago