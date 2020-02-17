Global  

Art Van Furniture liquidating: Midwest retailer to close all stores

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Art Van Furniture is beginning going-out-of-business sales on Friday, March 6, as it plans to liquidate in bankruptcy.
News video: Art Van Furniture closing all stores, liquidation sales start Friday

Art Van Furniture closing all stores, liquidation sales start Friday 02:50

 Art Van Furniture is closing all of its locations and beginning liquidation sales.

Art Van Furniture responds to reports of possible bankruptcy filing [Video]Art Van Furniture responds to reports of possible bankruptcy filing

Art Van, headquarted in Warren, is exploring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a report by Crain's Detroit.

Art Van to close furniture stores in at least 5 states

DETROIT (AP) — Art Van Furniture will close all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years...
Levin Furniture bought back by founders' grandson

Pittsburgh’s Levin Furniture, acquired in late 2017 by Art Van Furniture LLC of Warren, Michigan, is back in family hands. Robert Levin came out of retirement...
