Robinhood suffers another outage as markets plunge amid coronavirus fears

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Popular trading app, Robinhood faced another outage amid stock market plunge due to massive sell-offs. This follows a systemwide outage on March 2.
