Robinhood suffers another outage as markets plunge amid coronavirus fears
Monday, 9 March 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Popular trading app, Robinhood faced another outage amid stock market plunge due to massive sell-offs. This follows a systemwide outage on March 2.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage
Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:27 Published 6 days ago
Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge
Wall Street had its biggest one-day drop since October, capping off the worst January in four years as coronavirus fears, economic jitters and disappointing earnings fueled investor anxiety. Conway G...
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07 Published on January 31, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this