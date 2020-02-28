Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Trump Talks Payroll Tax Relief in Economic Response to Virus

Trump Talks Payroll Tax Relief in Economic Response to Virus

Newsmax Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Acting swiftly to respond to Monday's stock market dip amid coronavirus fears, President Donald Trump is seeking possible payroll tax relief, "very substantial relief that's a big number."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Democrat Calls Out Treasury Secretary Over Trump's Tax Returns [Video]House Democrat Calls Out Treasury Secretary Over Trump's Tax Returns

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to release President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. According to CNN, Rep. Bill Pascrell laid into Mnuchin for not..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed [Video]What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden heading into Super Tuesday; the president's coronavirus response and the proposed increase in the Massachusetts gas tax.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 06:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Trump says White House to seek possible payroll tax relief amid virus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says White House to seek possible payroll tax relief amid virus outbreak.
SeattlePI.com

Trump to pitch Congress on payroll tax cut, relief for small business amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump announced Monday evening that he will be meeting with congressional leaders tomorrow over what can be done to help the economy as it struggles...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Trump to pitch #Congress on payroll tax cut, relief for small business amid coronavirus crisis… https://t.co/2rhLlBwoX9 7 minutes ago

pambnme

Shae Shae RT @Tesscatbird: trump comes out and talks about payroll tax relief. People are dying. 19 minutes ago

kj_dickerson

KJ Dickerson Trump Talks Payroll Tax Relief in Economic Response to Virus https://t.co/yJv827Ob9b https://t.co/uugngXK6Lq 49 minutes ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Trump Talks Payroll Tax Relief in Economic Response to Virus https://t.co/rHHyPwdRNB 56 minutes ago

Tesscatbird

tess a liberal hack🆘 trump comes out and talks about payroll tax relief. People are dying. 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.