Dick's Sporting Goods to eliminate gun, hunting departments in 440 stores

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
In its quarterly stock earnings report, Dick's Sporting Goods said it will close hunting and gun departments in 440 stores nationwide.
