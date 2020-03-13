

Recent related news from verified sources 18-year low Aussie dollar brings good news for some ASX shares The AUD has hit a record low exchange rate not seen since 2002. This makes our exports more competitive and increases existing export earnings The post...

Motley Fool 5 hours ago



NZ dollar hits 10-year low as world markets descend into turmoil The New Zealand dollar hit a 10-year low overnight as the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continued to unfold.The currency bumped up a little after the US...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Demystifying Money AUD News: Aussie Dollar Hits 12-Year Low, What Does This Mean? https://t.co/CNmX6EFxHJ https://t.co/qxvnm3RxCn 4 days ago