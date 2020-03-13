Global  

AUD News: Aussie Dollar Hits 12-Year Low, What Does This Mean?

The Daily Reckoning AUS Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Australian dollar has sunk to a near 12-year low overnight, tumbling to 62.13 US cents amid panic surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. […]

