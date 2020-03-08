Pi Day deals: Get $3.14 pizza at 7-Eleven, Papa John's, Hungry Howie's and more specials Saturday

Thrillist HAPPY PI DAY!!!!! https://t.co/EXrBYLWQIi 1 minute ago Veronica The infinitely long number starts with 3.14 and since today is March 14, it's Pi Day. And because pi and pie are ho… https://t.co/48Zc39aD3N 2 minutes ago Chalkamania $3.14 pizza on Pi day. https://t.co/UJUhotL2ym 2 minutes ago karen kirkendoll RT @USATODAY: Pi Day is usually a smorgasbord of deals on pizza, pastry and pot pies, but the coronavirus pandemic may affect some of these… 2 minutes ago Janine Rogan, CPA Happy #PiDay2020! Amongst all this chaos I want to know, are you eating pizza or pie today, and are there any good deals out there. #yyc 9 minutes ago Adrian Jimenez Your boy is just trying to find good pi day pizza deals 😤 11 minutes ago Stephanie M @7NowDelivery the pizza is not on the app for 314 day. There's a link in the deals section but it doesn't include the pizza 17 minutes ago tae. It’s Pi Day. Where’s the pizza deals? 👀 22 minutes ago