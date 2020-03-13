Global  

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler announce work-from-home plans

Friday, 13 March 2020
As the coronavirus spreads, General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are directing or allowing workers to work from home.
The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the UAW are joining forces to ensure worker safety as coronavirus threatens plant shutdowns (GM, F, FCAU)

The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the UAW are joining forces to ensure worker safety as coronavirus threatens plant shutdowns (GM, F, FCAU)· General Motors, Ford Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and the United Auto Workers union have formed a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force to protect warehouse and...
GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler agree to 'partial shutdown' of automotive plants amid coronavirus

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are taking steps to partially shut down plants in an agreement with the UAW over the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

