Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Fed Cuts Interest Rates to Near Zero to Combat Coronavirus

Fed Cuts Interest Rates to Near Zero to Combat Coronavirus

Newsmax Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic.In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' 01:28

 With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic [Video]

Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic

Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic It is the second time in the past two weeks that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The rates are the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fed cuts interest rates to near zero, coordinates with other central banks to combat coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid...
Reuters Also reported by •NPRCBS NewsSeattle Timescbs4.comKhaleej TimesMediaiteNYTimes.com

U.S. death toll hits 65 from coronavirus, Fed cuts rate, NYC will shutter restaurants, bars, theaters

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.