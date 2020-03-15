Global  

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH to make hand sanitizers to fight coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The perfume maker LVMH announced plans to convert factories into hand sanitizer producers while distilleries in the U.S. are repurposing alcohol.
LVMH to make disinfectant gels to aid French coronavirus fight

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said on Sunday that its cosmetics unit would manufacture large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to help stave off a nationwide...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Louis Vuitton owner to start making hand sanitiser

Luxury goods firm LVMH will make disinfectant gels in France as demand soars during virus pandemic.
BBC News

