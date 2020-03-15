Global  

The race to buy a home slows a bit amid coronavirus, but demand is still high

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The race to refinance or fianance a home slowed as interest rates ticked up amid growing concerns about the coronavirus. Mortgage applications fell last week.
