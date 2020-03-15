Global  

J.C. Penney closing all stores starting 7 p.m. Wednesday due to coronavirus

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
J.C. Penney is the latest department store to announce it is temporarily closing all stores in response to coronavirus. It joins Macy's and Nordstrom.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus impact: Store cut down on hours or close until further notice

Coronavirus impact: Store cut down on hours or close until further notice 01:48

 Coronavirus forcing stores to cut down on hours or close.

