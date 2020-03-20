Global  

Where is Dr. Fauci? Talking coronavirus with Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook Live.

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg livestreamed an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer urgent concerns of Americans as the coronavirus continues to spread.
