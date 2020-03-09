Global  

Life Behind Bars For Castleford Rapist

West Yorkshire Police Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A man from Castleford has been jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years after admitting to raping and seriously assaulting a woman in Castleford.

Kevin Lemm (37) of Denton Terrace, Castleford was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting to raping a woman in Bridge Street in Castleford on January 3 2020.

