Life Behind Bars For Castleford Rapist Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

*Monday 9 March 2020*



A man from Castleford has been jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years after admitting to raping and seriously assaulting a woman in Castleford.



Kevin Lemm (37) of Denton Terrace, Castleford was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting to raping a woman in Bridge Street in Castleford on January 3 2020.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Steve O RT @CapitalYORKNews: A man from Castleford's been jailed for life for raping and stabbing a woman. Kevin Lemm of Denton Terrace attacked hi… 6 days ago Capital Yorks News A man from Castleford's been jailed for life for raping and stabbing a woman. Kevin Lemm of Denton Terrace attacked… https://t.co/5lehcR1rbH 6 days ago Dyl2J RT @Castleford_News: #CastlefordNews RT @bradfordzone: REGIONAL NEWS | WAKEFIELD | Castleford rapist gets life behind bars https://t.co/bJj… 6 days ago Castleford News #CastlefordNews RT @bradfordzone: REGIONAL NEWS | WAKEFIELD | Castleford rapist gets life behind bars https://t.co/bJjUdc2ZLr 6 days ago Bradford Zone REGIONAL NEWS | WAKEFIELD | Castleford rapist gets life behind bars https://t.co/CJ3nSY1vAP 6 days ago David Wood RT @WestYorksPolice: A man from Castleford has been handed a life sentence after admitting to raping and seriously assaulting a woman in Ca… 6 days ago West Yorkshire Police A man from Castleford has been handed a life sentence after admitting to raping and seriously assaulting a woman in… https://t.co/TyINvJ7J25 6 days ago