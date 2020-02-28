Watch live: Jacinda Ardern to give update on Covid-19 coronavirus travel restrictions

The Government has announced a raft of new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including new travel restrictions from Iran.The decision will not allow...

It may already be too late for travel restrictions in America, as the coronavirus has already spread to so many cities, it's unable to be contained (Natural News) A top health official in the United States has announced that should the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) become an actual pandemic, then all travel...

NaturalNews.com 2 days ago



