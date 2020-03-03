Global  

Elizabeth Warren Campaign Presses On Through Super Tuesday

NPR Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pressing on with her presidential campaign despite little success in the primaries so far. Her home state of Massachusetts is voting today, on Super Tuesday.
News video: Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race 00:24

 Though she was an early favorite for the Democratic nomination, Elizabeth Warren ends her campaign after finishing at a distant third on Super Tuesday (). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 5, 2020

Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit [Video]Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren&apos;s campaign ending and why she may not have endorsed another Democrat.

Elizabeth Warren Bows Out Of 2020 Race [Video]Elizabeth Warren Bows Out Of 2020 Race

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the shrinking field of Democratic candidates.

Recent related news from verified sources

Warren to ‘think through’ her future, top aide says

DETROIT — Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, told staffers in an email Wednesday that the campaign was “disappointed in the results” of...
Seattle Times

Elizabeth Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout

Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her 'plan for everything' and strong message of economic populism, dropped out of the Democratic presidential...
CTV News


