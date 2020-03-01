Global  

Voters in four big Super Tuesday states cite coronavirus as factor: Edison Research

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
About three out of four Democratic primary voters in four big states - California, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina - said the new coronavirus was a factor in their vote on Tuesday, according to exit polls analyzed by Edison Research.
 Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t do well at first in the 2020 presidential race but South Carolina brought him back. According to Edison Research, Biden won the support of the state’s African-American community. Research showed that six out of 10 African Americans voted for Biden. Biden’s...

The Lee county supervisor of election, Tommy Doyle, says his office is encouraging voters to use all voting options after receiving calls coronavirus. If you choose to vote in person, the elections..

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to..

About three out of four Democratic primary voters in four big states - California, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina - said the new coronavirus was a factor in...
Edison Research and television networks quickly projected the split results in the first two states to close their polls on Super Tuesday
