Sanders touts big Super Tuesday win in California

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders, former front-runner of the Democratic primary, fell just behind Joe Biden on Super Tuesday after the former vice president pulled off a few surprise victories. Sanders is likely to take most of California’s delegates after the state finishes its count, joining his wins in Vermont, Colorado and Utah. Nancy Cordes is in Sanders’ home state of Vermont to report on his campaign’s next steps.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Big Wins For Biden On Super Tuesday

Big Wins For Biden On Super Tuesday 03:21

 Bernie Sanders won Vermont and Colorado and is projected as the winner in California, but Joe Biden has had an especially impressive performance coming off his South Carolina victory. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

