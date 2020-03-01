Global  

Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

NPR Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe BidenAfter a disappointing Super Tuesday, the billionaire former mayor of New York City announced he is suspending his campaign.
News video: Biden Wins The African American Vote In South Carolina

Biden Wins The African American Vote In South Carolina 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t do well at first in the 2020 presidential race but South Carolina brought him back. According to Edison Research, Biden won the support of the state’s African-American community. Research showed that six out of 10 African Americans voted for Biden. Biden’s...

