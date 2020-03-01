Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Another Big Decision Day In Democratic Presidential Race Laura Podesta reports six states are voting for their choice for the nominee -- including delegate rich Michigan. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:23Published 1 hour ago Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday (March 9) by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:15Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Michael Bloomberg ends presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential run one day after disappointing Super Tuesday results and endorsed Joe Biden. CBS campaign...

CBS News 5 days ago



Mike Bloomberg quits US presidential race and supports Joe Biden Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is ending his presidential bid after underwhelming results on Super Tuesday in the United States.

SBS 6 days ago





Tweets about this