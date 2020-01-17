Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’: report

Michael L Howell RT @AlexMarlow: Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair was to “manage anxiety.” Is that his explanation for what he did to Juanita Broderick (@… 17 seconds ago Susan❤ UnitedWeStand ⭐⭐⭐ RT @SaraCarterDC: Bill Clinton Says Affair With Monica Lewinsky Was To 'Manage My Anxieties' Well, this is a new excuse. LOL. I'd love to… 28 seconds ago Eugene Rosenquest RT @HotlineJosh: “Bill Clinton says Monica Lewinsky affair was to 'manage my anxieties'” https://t.co/F0lKTFSxZa 34 seconds ago Free Bird RT @rdrhwke: Oh paleeease. Just admit you boinked Monica because you were married to an ugly frigid beotch. https://t.co/0ujkMxFKeg 36 seconds ago freddy RT @Complex: Bill Clinton says he had his infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky to cope with anxieties: https://t.co/RlU29pZFpP https://t.co… 1 minute ago alanw157 Bill Clinton Says in ‘Hillary’ Hulu Documentary That He Had Lewinsky Affair to ‘Manage Anxiety’ https://t.co/JsiBbbGgfM via @BreitbartNews 3 minutes ago LaMonica Peters RT @thedailybeast: Bill Clinton says his affair with Monica Lewinsky was a way to deal with his "anxieties" https://t.co/UzFCqjQw9M 3 minutes ago Cinders2 RT @TaraForTrump: Of for Pete’s sake!! I might have respect for him if he said..... she was a hot young thing. I was the President. It was… 4 minutes ago