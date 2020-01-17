Global  

Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Former President Bill Clinton reportedly claims in an upcoming documentary that his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky was one of the things he did to “manage my anxieties.” 
Bill Clinton Shares Remorse Over Monica Lewinsky Affair: ‘I Feel Terrible’ That It ‘Defined’ Her Life

Former President Bill Clinton offered some reflection on his affair with Monica Lewinsky in an upcoming documentary series about him and his wife.
Mediaite

Bill Cinton says Monica Lewinsky affair was way to 'manage my anxieties' in new documentary

Documentary series 'Hillary' comes out on 6 March
Independent

