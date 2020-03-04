Global  

Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Sen. Chuck Schumer's Remarks About Two Justices

NPR Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's remarks about two Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices prompted a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts. Similar remarks from President Trump did not.
News video: Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Sen. Schumer Over Abortion Case Remarks

Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Sen. Schumer Over Abortion Case Remarks 01:15

 Roberts said Schumer&apos;s threatening statements were &quot;not only inappropriate, but dangerous.&quot;

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he&apos;d chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an..

Schumer's comments to justices 'new low': McCarthy [Video]Schumer's comments to justices 'new low': McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, described controversial comments made by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to two new U.S. Supreme Court Justices a 'new..

Chief Justice Roberts Chastises Sen. Schumer for ‘Dangerous’ Remarks as Supreme Court Weighs Abortion Case


Chief Justice Roberts issues rare rebuke to Schumer, calling comments on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible'

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts issued a highly unusual and forceful rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., calling his...
