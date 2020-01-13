Global  

Aaron Schock, the former Republican congressman, comes out as gay

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Aaron Schock, the ex-congressman and former rising star in the Republican Party, announced Thursday that he is gay and expressed remorse for voting against gay marriage when he held his seat.
News video: Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'

Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay' 00:40

 Former Congressman Aaron Schock says he's gay.

Aaron Schock: Former Republican congressman who voted against numerous pieces of LGBT+ legislation comes out as gay

Mr Schock says that were he in Congress now, he would support LGBT+ rights in every way — but many noted the lack of an apology for his record in his statement
Independent

Aaron Schock, Former Illinois Congressman, Comes Out as Gay

Mr. Schock, a Republican, resigned from Congress in 2015 after he came under fire for lavish spending. His announcement prompted criticism about his voting...
NYTimes.com


