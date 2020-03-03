Global  

News Brief: Coronavirus, Michigan Primary, Mortgage Rates Drop

NPR Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
New coronavirus cases emerge across the country. Michigan is the biggest of the six primary states voting next week. And, a cease-fire between Turkey and Russia is in effect in northwestern Syria.
News video: New voting rules for the Michigan Primary next Tuesday

 We're looking at the new rules that will be in place during Michigan's presidential primary next Tuesday.

Michigan announces first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 [Video]Michigan announces first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

The first cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 have been confirmed in Michigan. Gov. Whitmer announced late Tuesday that she has also declared a state of emergency to assist local governments to slow the..

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases [Video]Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces two cases of Coronavirus in Michigan, one in Oakland County and another in Wayne County.

News Brief: Coronavirus Effects Spread, Democratic Primary

The global economy is hit hard by the coronavirus. Italy's prime minister says the entire country is a coronavirus "red zone." And, 6 states hold contests...
'It's been chaos': New voting rules could help both Biden, Sanders as Michigan's primary election looms

Local clerks and state election officials are warning that the deluge of absentee ballots in Michigan's primary election will result in later-than-normal...
