Free Malaysia Today Former US president's scandal led to his impeachment in 1999. #FMTNews https://t.co/FerHsspo3H 29 seconds ago

Freedom Lover RT @atensnut: What in the Hell? On the next episode will he share why he raped. Bill Clinton says having***with Monica Lewinsky was '… 43 seconds ago

Tony Spencer❌ RT @toryboypierce: Bill Clinton says pressure of being US president was reason for his affair with Monica Lewinsky who was 22. Actually, it… 1 minute ago

סוכן מוסד Товарищ собака RT @TimRunsHisMouth: What a creep. https://t.co/3hdtDWRRtw 1 minute ago

Antonio RT @Complex: Bill Clinton says he had his infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky to cope with anxieties: https://t.co/RlU29pZFpP https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

˚✧₊⁎ DeJuan ⁎⁺˳✧༚ RT @Jezebel: Bill Clinton says he had his infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky to "manage [his] anxiety" https://t.co/nxatgY6bD1 https://t.… 2 minutes ago