Bernie Sanders lost family in the Holocaust. The Nazi flag at his rally was personal.

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders lost family in the Holocaust. The Nazi flag at his rally was personal.Bernie Sanders has yet to personally comment on perhaps the ugliest moment yet in his campaign for the presidency - a Nazi flag displayed Thursday at his rally in Phoenix.But given what Sanders has learned in recent years about...
News video: Arizona man described as white supremacist drapes Nazi flag at Sanders rally

Arizona man described as white supremacist drapes Nazi flag at Sanders rally 03:11

 Glendale man described as a white supremacist was kicked out of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Thursday rally in Phoenix after draping a flag with a swastika on it.

Bernie Sanders holds rally in Detroit Friday [Video]Bernie Sanders holds rally in Detroit Friday

Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders is in Michigan this weekend, just days ahead of the 2020 Michigan Presidential Primary.

Does a trip to the Soviet Union or praising communist dictators make Bernie Sanders a communist? [Video]Does a trip to the Soviet Union or praising communist dictators make Bernie Sanders a communist?

Senator Bernie Sanders describes himself as a Democratic Socialist but former Governor Scott Walker recently tweeted otherwise.

Security concerns for Bernie Sanders after man waves Nazi flag at Arizona rally

'We can argue about which candidate should get the Dem nomination, but antisemitic acts have no place in this world. This is absolutely abhorrent'
Independent

Bernie Sanders, Jewish Groups Condemn Nazi Flag Display at Arizona Rally


TIME

