Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Twenty-one people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco Bay this week after a number of passengers and crew developed flu-like symptoms on the vessel, which was linked to previously confirmed COVID-19 infections.
According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the ship but 62 others at risk of infection...
Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..