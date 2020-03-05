Global  

Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Twenty-one people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco Bay this week after a number of passengers and crew developed flu-like symptoms on the vessel, which was linked to previously confirmed COVID-19 infections.
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif.

Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif. 02:33

 According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the ship but 62 others at risk of infection...

