Klobuchar 'ticket' slip-up at Biden event in Michigan sparks speculation she'll be his VP pick

russ heathcoe RT @steven_l_cox: It seems Joe informed Klobuchar she would be his VP. She's not good at keeping secrets & let the cat out of the bag at a… 1 day ago

Laura Smith J RT @JWTyler4USRep: Is this going to be the VP choice? They’re all bought and paid for by the DNC. Except ⁦⁦@BernieSanders⁩ https://t.co/j4… 1 day ago

Rob RT @kricklys: 🔥🔥SLIP UP?🔥🔥 TICKET - JOE BIDEN & AMY KLOBUCHAR Klobuchar let it slip as she was campaigning for Joe. So now we’ve… 2 days ago

Rathganis @AriPirAriP @KFunksports @soledadobrien @krystalball @cenkuygur Klobuchar had a slip when speaking for Biden, she m… https://t.co/e4vmapS473 3 days ago

Joan Ava Carsey (don't mess with me)❌ RT @SerendipityDizl: Politicians are some of the biggest liars. Klobuchar slips and then (clumsily) tries to walk it back. Between the two… 3 days ago