Inslee on Trump coronavirus feud: 'I don’t care what Donald Trump thinks of me'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee brushed off on Sunday criticism by President Trump about his state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and instead praised the help Vice President Mike Pence and the federal government has given him in battling the contagion.
News video: Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine

Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine 02:50

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, has been furiously defending his administration’s response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Jim Acosta Confronts Pence Over ‘Seriousness’ of Trump’s Coronavirus Response After ‘Snake’ Insult, ‘Perfect’ Phone Call Comments

CNN's Jim Acosta confronts VP Mike Pence over 'seriousness' of Trump's coronavirus response after the president's 'snake' insult of WA Gov. Jay Inslee,...
Mediaite

The United States' closest ally is in a state of 'genuine disbelief' about how bad Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been

The United States' closest ally is in a state of 'genuine disbelief' about how bad Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been· *The United States' closest international ally is in a state of incredulity and "disbelief" at how badly President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus...
Business Insider Also reported by •Mashable

