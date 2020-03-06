Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden on who benefited more from fathers

Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden on who benefited more from fathers

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden in a bid to prove the former vice president’s son has financially benefited more than him from their fathers’ government positions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Rep. Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Trashes Trump’s Kids

Rep. Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Trashes Trump’s Kids 01:17

 During an interview on Fox News, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tried to criticize Hunter Biden for using his father to get ahead in the world, even though everything he said could be applied to President Donald Trump’s kids.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden [Video]Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will vote to allow a subpoena in a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's businessman son, Hunter Biden, his office said on Friday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Mitt Romney Rebukes Republicans [Video]Mitt Romney Rebukes Republicans

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) criticized his fellow Republicans after they announced a probe into Hunter Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Romney says Republican probe of Hunter Biden 'appears political'

Hunter Biden's role has been attacked as corrupt without evidence by Trump and other Republicans in Congress.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisLoeb1

Chris Loeb RT @Surabees: Can someone please find out where the Biden campaign has been hiding Hunter and let him know that @DonaldJTrumpJr wants to ha… 16 seconds ago

Antigone74

Judy Majors RT @axios: Donald Trump Jr. tells #AxiosOnHBO he wants to debate Hunter Biden over who has benefited more financially from their father's g… 55 seconds ago

DarrinGermany

darrin.germany RT @DrPresage: Donald #Trump Jr. said he wants to #debate Hunter #Biden. Why would anybody want to see that useless discussion? I don't car… 56 seconds ago

XposeBlackCrime

BLACK CRIME #TrumpJr. wants to debate #HunterBiden on who benefited more from fathers: https://t.co/NzWaU3M9Hp #Tcot #Tgdn… https://t.co/bnTJ69RBP0 6 minutes ago

Dramariabatista

Maria RT @nypost: Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden on who's benefited more from their dads https://t.co/YJQuj0Q0yS https://t.co/xHjKD5nLt4 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.