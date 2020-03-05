Global  

News Brief: Coronavirus, Oil Prices Plunge, 6 Democratic Primaries

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
After delays, testing for the coronavirus ramps up in the U.S. Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices — in part due to coronavirus. And, six states vote Tuesday in the latest Democratic presidential primaries.
News video: Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging 02:08

 Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears [Video]Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled [Video]Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia declares price war amid coronavirus

Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday, with U.S. oil heading for its biggest loss on record, after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a dramatic...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

News Brief: Coronavirus, 2020 Primaries, Turkey-Greece Border

U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rises to 11. As primaries continue, Biden and Sanders campaigns face specific challenges. And, migrants are pawns in...
NPR


