Campaign 2020: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

CBS 2 Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Booker made the announcement Monday on Twitter before appearing on "CBS This Morning."
Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM

Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM

 New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

Democratic Candidates Pick Up Key Endorsements [Video]Democratic Candidates Pick Up Key Endorsements

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders picked up Rev. Jessee Jackson's backing.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders [Video]Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders

Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

The endorsement from Mr. Booker comes 24 hours after Kamala Harris endorsed Mr. Biden, and the two senators will appear with the former vice president at a rally...
NYTimes.com

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'
euronews Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesMediaiteBBC NewsReutersUSATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph

