GOP Rep. Doug Collins had contact with coronavirus patient, will self-quarantine

Alt_Citizen, Member of Space Force, Uranus Group RT @CNN: Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, became the third member of Congress to self-quarantine aft… 5 seconds ago

Vicky Brago-Mitchell RT @wolfblitzer: Four Republican lawmakers are now in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with co… 7 seconds ago

Griffin Grubb RT @politico: Rep. Doug Collins, who recently shook hands with President Donald Trump, has opted to “self-quarantine” after coming into con… 8 seconds ago

[email protected]exas RT @CNNPolitics: NEW: Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins is the third member of Congress to self-quarantine after coming into contact at… 8 seconds ago

DC CHAOS RT @rebeccaballhaus: Of the lawmakers who are currently self-quarantining after contact w/a person who tested positive for coronavirus, Tru… 18 seconds ago

Emily Hersh RT @addysbaird: Five members of Congress now self-quarantining: Sen. Ted Cruz, and Reps. Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Doug Collins, and Julia Br… 25 seconds ago

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 GOP Rep. Doug Collins self-quarantines after exposure to coronavirus patient | TheHill https://t.co/xFbbu8LEkw 36 seconds ago