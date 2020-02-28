Global  

GOP Rep. Doug Collins had contact with coronavirus patient, will self-quarantine

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
GOP Rep. Doug Collins revealed Monday that he had contact with the Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who has since been diagnosed with coronavirus, and said he will self-quarantine out of an “abundance of caution.”
Coronavirus in Arizona: Rep. Paul Gosar to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

The spread of a highly contagious coronavirus has had wide-ranging global impacts, including in the financial markets and government travel policies.  
azcentral.com

Doug Collins Announces Quarantine Following Contact With CPAC Coronavirus Patient

'Out of an abundance of caution'
Daily Caller

