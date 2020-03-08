Global  

President Trump Announces Economic Relief Measures Responding To Coronavirus Outbreak

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
President Trump spoke Monday night about the coronavirus outbreak, announcing a payroll tax cut, help for hourly wage earners and loans for small businesses. Vice President Mike Pence also spoke.
News video: Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus

 President Trump held a briefing.

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S [Video]President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and several health officials, held a news conference Monday, March 9, to update the public on the government's response to the novel coronavirus..

Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine [Video]Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine

U.S. President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, has been furiously defending his administration’s response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. This report..

Trump to pitch Congress on payroll tax cut, relief for small business amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump announced Monday evening that he will be meeting with congressional leaders tomorrow over what can be done to help the economy as it struggles...
Inslee on Trump coronavirus feud: 'I don’t care what Donald Trump thinks of me'

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee brushed off on Sunday criticism by President Trump about his state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and instead praised...
