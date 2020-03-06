Global  

Biden and Sanders fight for support in Michigan ahead of key primary

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Voters in six states will head to the polls Tuesday for the next set of Democratic presidential nominating contests. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright previews what's at stake for the Biden and Sanders campaigns.
News video: Biden and Sanders face off as six states, including key battleground Michigan, hold primary contests

Biden and Sanders face off as six states, including key battleground Michigan, hold primary contests 01:44

Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated [Video]Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Missouri on Monday that he and former Vice President Joe Biden will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination &quot;because we want to beat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday [Video]Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports voters are looking ahead to the general election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published


Biden leads Sanders in new Michigan poll

A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's primary. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and New...
CBS News

Biden and Sanders trade barbs on Twitter

Democratic primary contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders got heated on Twitter Thursday night, trading barbs over social security and even telling each other...
CBS News

