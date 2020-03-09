Bernie Sanders campaign cancels planned Cleveland rally hours beforehand, citing coronavirus concerns

Global  

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign canceled its planned Tuesday evening rally in Cleveland only hours ahead of time "out of concern for public health and safety," citing concerns "about holding large, indoor events" amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Bernie Sanders took a beating in the latest round of primaries. In Florida, Sanders got 22.8% to Joe Biden's 62%. In Illinois, Sanders got 36% to Joe Biden's 60%. In Arizona, Sanders got 31.6% to..

Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois, Arizona Primaries The former Vice President won all three states over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Ohio was meant to be the fourth state holding a primary today...

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders to ‘Assess’ Campaign, Focus on Coronavirus, After Another Round of LossesBernie Sanders is going to "assess" his campaign with supporters following three more crushing primary defeats, according to Sanders' campaign.
Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and...
