Democratic PAC to defend Biden with ad campaign in latest sign of party backing
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC with the goal of defeating President Donald Trump, is preparing an advertising campaign to defend Joe Biden, the latest sign the party’s establishment is getting behind the former vice president’s bid for the White House.
Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday (March 9) by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest sign the party establishment is lining up behind him.