Michigan officials say complete primary results won’t be released until Wednesday afternoon
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Full primary results from Michigan – the biggest prize of the six states holding primaries on Tuesday – won’t be tabulated, at the earliest, until mid-afternoon on Wednesday.
