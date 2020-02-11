Global  

Democrats' Phoenix debate to have no live audience amid health worries

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will have no live audience when they debate each other in Phoenix on Sunday due to health concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, party spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said.
News video: No live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix

 Next Democratic debate will not have an audience due to coronavirus fears

