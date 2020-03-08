Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Biden projected to win Mississippi and Missouri primaries, with polls in pivotal Michigan closing soon

Biden projected to win Mississippi and Missouri primaries, with polls in pivotal Michigan closing soon

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden will easily win the primary contests in Mississippi and Missouri, Fox News projects, building on the former vice president's momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on Super Tuesday. According to Reuters, Biden’s campaign said he raised about $22 million in five...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Satisfaction Drops [Video]Sanders Satisfaction Drops

Business Insider reports that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in polls. Biden is seeing his highest satisfaction numbers among Democratic voters this entire cycle. Voters have turned on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Michigan Is Sanders Last Stand [Video]Michigan Is Sanders Last Stand

On Tuesday, Michigan holds its primary. Political analysts think the primary is Bernie Sanders last stand - his last chance to secure the nomination for President. There are several other states up..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden projected to win Mississippi, Missouri as polls start to close in mini Super Tuesday primaries

Joe Biden is projected to score decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to rival Democratic presidential candidate Bernie...
CBC.ca

Biden, Sanders face off in six Tuesday primaries

Voting is already underway in Michigan, one of six states where primaries are being held on Tuesday. There are 352 delegates on the line in total. Front-runners...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesHinduNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sophiacentrist

Sophia 🌻 RT @Bill_Maxwell_: Rally for #TeamJoe!!🌊🌊🌊 Grow your Resistance family: Like Retweet Comment *Projected winner in Mississippi and Missour… 2 seconds ago

bigboyrusso

Ari Russo RT @ballotpedia: Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic presidential primaries in Mississippi and Missouri. #Su… 5 seconds ago

astridxrod

astrid 🧚🏽‍♀️ biden projected to win mississippi and missouri man SHUT UP no one even lives there 7 seconds ago

PantasticPuppy

John Q. Public, III ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Joe Biden projected to win Mississippi and Missouri primaries – live https://t.co/OZG39FFfdb 13 seconds ago

PINKYPIE41

pie in our eye RT @WFLA: #BREAKING: Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Democratic primary in Mississippi https://t.co/xvWifaQZ6b https://t.co/YHhG… 20 seconds ago

God_SpeedUSA

GodSpeed Biden projected to win Mississippi and Missouri primaries, with polls in pivotal Michigan closing soon https://t.co/RbwVzqZC9M 34 seconds ago

Marlenes777

SAVE THE CHILDREN RT @SnarkyL: Biden projected winner of Missouri and Mississippi 39 seconds ago

ballotpedia

Ballotpedia Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic presidential primaries in Mississippi and Missou… https://t.co/mrw1UTnbPM 42 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.