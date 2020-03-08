Biden projected to win Mississippi and Missouri primaries, with polls in pivotal Michigan closing soon
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Joe Biden will easily win the primary contests in Mississippi and Missouri, Fox News projects, building on the former vice president's momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago.
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on Super Tuesday. According to Reuters, Biden’s campaign said he raised about $22 million in five...
Voting is already underway in Michigan, one of six states where primaries are being held on Tuesday. There are 352 delegates on the line in total. Front-runners... CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times •Hindu •NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sophia 🌻 RT @Bill_Maxwell_: Rally for #TeamJoe!!🌊🌊🌊
Grow your Resistance family:
Like
Retweet
Comment
*Projected winner in Mississippi and Missour… 2 seconds ago
Ari Russo RT @ballotpedia: Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic presidential primaries in Mississippi and Missouri. #Su… 5 seconds ago
astrid 🧚🏽♀️ biden projected to win mississippi and missouri man SHUT UP no one even lives there 7 seconds ago