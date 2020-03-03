Trump plans to propose tax cut in response to coronavirus

President Trump is planning to propose a tax cut in an economic package to help cushion the impact from the coronavirus. CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and Politico White House reporter Nancy Cook joined CBSN with the latest on the administration's response.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Markets Rebound Slightly Tuesday After Dow's Biggest Drop In History The federal government scrambled to minimize the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus as financial markets fell off a cliff on Monday, with President Trump convening his top economic.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:35Published 6 hours ago Schumer decries Trump's 'incompetence' in coronavirus response The Democratic Senate minority leader on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans should be "putting people before corporations" when it comes to halting to spread of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump called on Democrats to pass a 'simple' tax cut to stimulate the economy and combat the coronavirus · *President Trump pressed Democrats on Monday night to pass a "simple' tax cut and said it would boost the middle class' finances.* · *"The Democrats in the...

Business Insider 1 week ago



Trump To Discuss Payroll Tax Cut President Donald Trump announced that the White House will discuss with both houses of the Congress if it is possible to cut payroll taxes to support the economy...

RTTNews 15 hours ago





Tweets about this