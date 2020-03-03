Global  

Trump plans to propose tax cut in response to coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
President Trump is planning to propose a tax cut in an economic package to help cushion the impact from the coronavirus. CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and Politico White House reporter Nancy Cook joined CBSN with the latest on the administration's response.
