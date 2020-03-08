Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Why black voters are supporting Joe Biden in Democratic primaries

Why black voters are supporting Joe Biden in Democratic primaries

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
African American support on Super Tuesday and in South Carolina helped propel Joe Biden to victory in multiple primaries. Color of Change president Rashad Robinson joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss why black voters are backing the former vice president.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest

Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest 02:10

 U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Sen. Bernie Sanders Assessing Presidential Bid [Video]

Campaign 2020: Sen. Bernie Sanders Assessing Presidential Bid

Sen. Bernie Sanders is said to be assessing his presidential bid after he lost another round of Democratic primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden Makes Pitch To Sanders Voters [Video]

Biden Makes Pitch To Sanders Voters

Joe Biden is the front runner for the Democratic nomination for President.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Can Rev. Jackson Help Sanders Deliver A 21st Century Economic Bill Of Rights?

Can Rev. Jackson Help Sanders Deliver A 21st Century Economic Bill Of Rights?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “True individual freedom cannot exist without economic security.” -President Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1934 Rev....
WorldNews

AP VoteCast: Biden edges out Sanders on electability

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden came into Tuesday’s primaries riding a wave of voter confidence about his chances of victory in November. Democratic primary...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaMediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

detroithrbarbie

AllMoneyMatters RT @JediCounselor: @marcushjohnson Oh yeah, I remember when this article came out. You absolutely *nailed* it, and you had this primary pe… 23 hours ago

ogbog

Oscar Baechler @j_salvo @troy_s WA state has officially gone to Biden by more votes (23k) than half the number of voters too pure… https://t.co/oXfVQARK5C 23 hours ago

ArtnerHannah

Hannah Artner @IsolateAndChill @Robillard @JoeBiden ?? Voter suppression is a huge fucking problem. It most significantly impacts… https://t.co/LdrbqjL8wl 1 day ago

JediCounselor

Jedi in Counseling @marcushjohnson Oh yeah, I remember when this article came out. You absolutely *nailed* it, and you had this prima… https://t.co/NXsAqp10Bo 1 day ago

cwieman61

Clark Wieman @SargonOfACAB @Joshua4Congress respectfully disagree. voters have spoken... your black brothers and sisters, over… https://t.co/PRUYEGHeU3 1 day ago

Kamalaallday

#Dear white feminists: I am not the one @dr_mcmillions @cascadian_idol @JustJustan @JENFL23 He won S.C. by a landslide and those who endorsed him had no pa… https://t.co/Rb8UE0sEHT 2 days ago

DragonTat2

DragonTat2 ૐ 용 문신 🌻🌹SandersSister Black voters leaving Biden, supporting Bernie: survey https://t.co/cDEsZv8qwt 2 days ago

HallNolta

nolta Hall RT @JonnaChissus: @Zebop @AlsoWonderWoman And no one seems to be listening to Black voters about their reasons for supporting Biden. It's u… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.