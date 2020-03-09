Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison

New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A New York man who threatened to assault and murder Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., last year has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Teen finesses his way into a year's worth of free burritos

Teen finesses his way into a year's worth of free burritos 01:46

 A New York City teenager managed to get a year’s worth of free burritos thanks to the help of social media, Grub Street reports. On Valentine’s Day, 17-year-old Ren Nakamura, a student at Beacon High School, shared a photo of himself eating at a Dos Toros. Several hours later, the restaurant...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mom Wants Jail Time For School Principal Accused Of Hitting 7-Year-Old Autistic Son With Door [Video]Mom Wants Jail Time For School Principal Accused Of Hitting 7-Year-Old Autistic Son With Door

The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted by the principal at his Harlem school is now talking about what happened. Police say back in january, the principal at hit the boy with a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published

An Inside Look At NYPD’s Training To Prevent Friendly Fire Incidents [Video]An Inside Look At NYPD’s Training To Prevent Friendly Fire Incidents

A year after the friendly-fire deaths of two NYPD detectives, new training to prevent similar tragedies is using virtual reality technology to prepare for making split-second decisions. CBS2's Jenna..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man sentenced to one year in prison for threatening Ilhan Omar

Prosecutors said Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. told a staffter "back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her."
CBS News

Daytona Beach Bike Week motorcycle crash kills 3, investigators say

A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both from New York state, and a 65-year-old man from Missouri were killed in a motorcycle crash during Daytona Beach...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2020Times2

Abby Normal⭐⭐⭐🇺🇲 RT @AIIAmericanGirI: New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison https://t.co/CUSKRAq0uC @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 4 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison https://t.co/qZ1veoA7Zf https://t.co/ToroVpuLwM 8 minutes ago

jo_williams5

JoAnne Williams New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison , more details : https://t.co/Yxq3wD8Eoc 22 minutes ago

Tinalouise818

Tina New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison https://t.co/9d2y7iI5qc 25 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison https://t.co/pJ6BhBOGDZ close Video Somali… https://t.co/h2gl2CS2oR 25 minutes ago

TeaPartyTommy13

Tea Party Tommy New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison https://t.co/8PfsOtRfrV 26 minutes ago

NanceSullivan

Nancy Sullivan #FBR #BlueWave #Resistance RT @TheLastWord: New York man who threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar sentenced to 1 year in prison https://t.co/PWhtJHDhwa https://t.co/uJyy3qDJyQ 30 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison | Fox News https://t.co/D3lwCphVt0 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.