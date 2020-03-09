New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison

A New York man who threatened to assault and murder Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., last year has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published Teen finesses his way into a year's worth of free burritos 01:46 A New York City teenager managed to get a year’s worth of free burritos thanks to the help of social media, Grub Street reports. On Valentine’s Day, 17-year-old Ren Nakamura, a student at Beacon High School, shared a photo of himself eating at a Dos Toros. Several hours later, the restaurant...