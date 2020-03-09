Trump says Warren, Democrat Party ‘destroyed’ Sanders’ campaign

Global  

Sen. Bernie Sanders would be well on his way to the Democratic nomination if the Democrat Party didn't work with Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hamstring his campaign by staying in the race until after Super Tuesday, President Trump said in a tweet early Wednesday.
Trump says Warren 'singlehandedly destroyed' Sanders' campaign

President Trump on Monday blamed Elizabeth Warren for having “singlehandedly destroyed” Bernie Sanders’ second presidential bid, claiming that if she had...
FOXNews.com

Elizabeth Warren Is Unlikely to Endorse Bernie Sanders. Here’s Why.

Though Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders agree on many progressive issues, her campaign has highlighted a rift over how they build political coalitions. And she...
NYTimes.com

