Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > DNC moves Biden-Sanders debate to Washington studio with no audience, amid coronavirus concerns

DNC moves Biden-Sanders debate to Washington studio with no audience, amid coronavirus concerns

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
DNC moves Biden-Sanders debate to Washington studio with no audience, amid coronavirus concernsThe Democratic National Committee has moved Sunday’s planned Democratic presidential debate from Phoenix, Ariz. to a studio in Washington, D.C., where former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will debate without a live audience, amid coronavirus fears.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an audience. The debate was going to be held in Cleveland but Ohio state officials expressed concern...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis [Video]

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election night rallies on Tuesday. According to Reuters, both campaigns were following guidance from public officials..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
No live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix [Video]

No live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix

Next Democratic debate will not have an audience due to coronavirus fears

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How to watch the Democratic debate between Biden and Sanders

Sunday's debate was moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C., due to concerns about the coronavirus.
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyReuters

Dem debate shifts from Phoenix to DC due to virus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic National Committee is moving Sunday’s presidential debate from Arizona to Washington because of concerns about coronavirus....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

teapartynews

Tea Party News DNC moves Biden-Sanders debate to Washington, DC - Ballotpedia News https://t.co/cRH2ueXdKN 17 hours ago

Chancel61937395

Chancel RT @Zimrico: The DNC Moves to Protect Its Geriatric, Immunocompromised, At-Risk Candidates, "Social Distancing" Them From the Voters —Ace… 21 hours ago

DC_ASSEMBLERS

FURNITURE ASSEMBLY EXPERTS - DC MD VA Baltimore RT @llozano13662708: DNC moves Biden-Sanders debate to Washington studio with no audience, amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/hqExX9qjo… 22 hours ago

llozano13662708

ざっきー DNC moves Biden-Sanders debate to Washington studio with no audience, amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/hqExX9qjop #FoxNews 22 hours ago

pglippard

Philip Lippard Phoenix Democratic Debate now moves to DC studio. Dead Man Walking versus Bernie Sanders. Rumor has it that Biden… https://t.co/jKVPVjcIpZ 1 day ago

Zimrico

Jon Hartt The DNC Moves to Protect Its Geriatric, Immunocompromised, At-Risk Candidates, "Social Distancing" Them From the Vo… https://t.co/PmkzAS9rfq 2 days ago

SabrinaMahony

SabrinaSOL RT @DenverChannel: The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that it is moving the site of Sunday's debate between former Vice P… 2 days ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that it is moving the site of Sunday's debate between former V… https://t.co/c7qbstRg6F 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.