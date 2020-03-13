ICE chief scorches Chicago mayor for glib response to latest sanctuary city horror crime
Friday, 13 March 2020 () EXCLUSIVE: The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in an interview with Fox News this week, ripped into Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her response to the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant who had been sprung from custody by the city’s sanctuary policies.
After touring the Chicago Public Schools' command center downtown ahead of schools closing for the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters about the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D-Ill., announced Wednesday she would be suspending the city's debt collection in an effort to provide financial relief as the city... FOXNews.com Also reported by •bizjournals
