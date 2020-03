uscfdot_com https://t.co/dJD9CybaPl Pelosi announces deal with White House on coronavirus relief though it's unclear what Trump… https://t.co/qmxWuy4XJ3 8 minutes ago NCB 📰 RT: ‘Free tests for everyone’: Pelosi announces Democrats reached deal with White House on coronavirus relief… https://t.co/3TczNAYNq3 10 minutes ago abreen RT @morethanmySLE: Speaker Pelosi announces deal on #coronavirus response package. Please everyone stay safe, extra precautions are necessa… 12 minutes ago Judith Steele Taylor RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi announces deal reached with White House on coronavirus relief package https://t.co/M93Dcn0r81 15 minutes ago wanderingwynn RT @IanSams: BIG >> Trump’s Treasury Secretary (and chief admin negotiator with Pelosi) announces on Lou Dobbs they have a **DEAL** with Ho… 23 minutes ago uscfdot_com https://t.co/cm7WsVBOgX Pelosi announces deal on coronavirus bill, but GOP may not yet be on board https://t.co/HcSZkmYhVb 33 minutes ago Marlene Ardoin House moves to pass coronavirus economic relief package with Trump’s support https://t.co/IuJLPHZXRI 39 minutes ago Smackey Cracks 🇺🇸🇺🇸 NEVER TRUMP Sooners! ☝️ This is governing. Negotiation and discussion. House moves to pass coronavirus economic relief package with Trump’… https://t.co/ndlOs4ms3p 53 minutes ago