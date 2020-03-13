Pradip🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA RT @tkag2020_ann: 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 “It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump tweeted. We are a Country… 38 seconds ago Budd Ledbetter President Trump Declares This Sunday as National Day of Prayer, SBC Also Calls for Prayers https://t.co/C0HEQyJ5ZR 41 seconds ago Matt Soleyn President #Trump declares National Day of Prayer on Sunday. https://t.co/J1M3VBVJCc 45 seconds ago toteos RT @realTuckFrumper: Donald Trump Declares Sunday National Day of Prayer: 'We Are a Country That Has Looked to God in Times Like These' htt… 58 seconds ago James Lords RT @BNODesk: NEW: Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis, tweeting: "No matter where you may be, I encourag… 1 minute ago carloscortez RT @cocando: Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/GXwp87GmDP 2 minutes ago Lioness D’Lynn™ RT @KeishaJake: Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/DHO0FbbVei #FoxNews 2 minutes ago Jonfbjr⭐⭐⭐ RT @Pismo_B: “The spirit and the will of our nation is unbreakable. We will defeat this threat. When America is tested, America rises to th… 3 minutes ago