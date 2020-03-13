Global  

Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 March 2020
President Trump declared this upcoming Sunday a National Day of Prayer Friday, shortly after declaring a state of emergency amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic
 President Trump declared March 15 as the "National Day of Prayer."

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency [Video]Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans [Video]Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to..

One Day After Calling for Politics to Be Put Aside, Trump Rages Against Joe Biden in Misleading Twitter Rant

One Day After Calling for Politics to Be Put Aside, Trump Rages Against Joe Biden in Misleading Twitter RantJust one day after calling for politics to be put aside during the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump rages against his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden...
Mediaite

Trump declares national emergency to combat coronavirus

President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump also expressed for the first time a willingness to be...
CBS News


