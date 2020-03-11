Global  

What To Watch For In Sanders And Biden's First 1-On-1 Debate

NPR Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will debate tonight, one-on-one for the first time. The debate comes as Biden racks up a lead in delegates, and there will be no audience due to coronavirus precautions.
News video: Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an audience. The debate was going to be held in Cleveland but Ohio state officials expressed concern...

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie [Video]

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders,..

Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak

The current Democratic presidential front-runner is Joe Biden, previous vice-president. He will deliver a speech on the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak says Reuters. It will be one day..

News24.com | Biden, Sanders face off in debate overshadowed by virus

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders meet on Sunday for the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential primary campaign, now overshadowed by the spread of...
Sen. Sanders vows to stay course in quest to become Democratic presidential nominee

Sen. Sanders vows to stay course in quest to become Democratic presidential nomineeOn the heels of disappointing losses during Tuesday's primaries, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders weighed in on the way forward for his campaign saying that he looks...
husseinabbas

🌹 Is Bernie Sanders and his managers are out of touch? Are they aware of what's going about Joe and rigged election a… https://t.co/wQbUcFgghj 3 hours ago

weciv01

W. Clayton @heckyessica I am not sure what we are looking for. Bernie Sanders has no prospect of winning a sufficient number… https://t.co/ImCDGinBJw 3 hours ago

StarLord35

StarLord35🌹 RT @StarLord35: Bernie Sanders needs show what Joe Biden did to Our Communities for 30 years Part 2 #NotMeUs #Bernie #BernieOrBust #Progre… 4 hours ago

wildguides

Graham Johansson RT @WSJ: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will face off one-on-one Sunday evening. Here's what to watch for. https://t.co/mWZHW5u1g1 4 hours ago

mize_rocmize1

rocmize1 RT @mize_rocmize1: 'The Five' reacts to Hillary Clinton's attacks on both Sanders, Biden https://t.co/IwYjvOF1cq via @YouTube: No matter Wh… 5 hours ago

mize_rocmize1

rocmize1 'The Five' reacts to Hillary Clinton's attacks on both Sanders, Biden https://t.co/IwYjvOF1cq via @YouTube: No matt… https://t.co/DlYeFK59f7 5 hours ago

JimWilNotTrump

Jim Wilson How to watch the Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders https://t.co/ciHyCK5aqX via @CBSPolitics… https://t.co/WwKUQjQSPi 5 hours ago

AffectTheVerb

Affect RT @SFdirewolf: What a very very horrible week (and year) so far. On that note, if anyone has the bandwidth or interest feel free to join #… 6 hours ago

