White House To Give Update On How To Get Tested For Coronavirus

NPR Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Top Trump administration officials have promised details on a new website showing whether one should get tested for coronavirus, and how. A briefing is set for 5 p.m. ET Sunday.
News video: Trump Administration Says Medicare Will Cover Coronavirus Testing

Trump Administration Says Medicare Will Cover Coronavirus Testing 01:01

 Lawmakers are also working to negotiate a legislative package with the White House that would include free coronavirus testing for those who need it.

LA Mayor March 16 Coronavirus Update [Video]

LA Mayor March 16 Coronavirus Update

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gives an update on the city's coronavirus response as cases continue to grow globally and locally.

Coronavirus Update: Shopping Frenzy Leads To Empty Shelves At Stores [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Shopping Frenzy Leads To Empty Shelves At Stores

As the coronavirus spreads, shoppers are preparing to hunker down at home.Grocery store shelves are empty all over the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

White House To Give Update On Coronavirus Plans And Tests

The CDC is making new recommendations on "social distancing" — ways to stay away from people to stop the spread of the virus. Watch a livestream of the latest...
Apple and Other Tech Companies to Convene With White House Officials About Coronavirus Response

Executives from Apple and other tech companies will meat Trump administration officials on Wednesday to discuss co-ordination efforts and information sharing to...
