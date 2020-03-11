White House To Give Update On How To Get Tested For Coronavirus

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TrumpPatriotsRising🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @AZKAYTE: Today at the Corona Virus TaskForce update at the White House Is China trying to give the President of the United States the… 1 minute ago Canovaccio RT @nprpolitics: The Trump administration announced new coronavirus guidelines for Americans to follow over the next 15 days, including avo… 13 minutes ago Dark_Knight The White House task force playing Uno in the back to see who’s going to give Trump a color by numbers update. 19 minutes ago G. Pyle 🇺🇸#KAG GOP Senators Give Update In Hunter Biden Corruption Probe https://t.co/zjFYC46S3n Can’t you see Hunter Biden, First… https://t.co/SLGHCv2s20 32 minutes ago