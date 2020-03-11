Global  

March 15 Democratic Debate: Live Updates And Analysis

NPR Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Sunday's debate has just two candidates — Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden — and no live audience, because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: How Will Sunday's Democratic Debate Be Different Without A Live Crowd?

How Will Sunday's Democratic Debate Be Different Without A Live Crowd? 02:29

 Changes to the debate because of the coronavirus could shift the tone to a more somber event, according to one political communications expert.

